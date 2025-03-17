Ronnie Stanley’s return keeps Baltimore’s left tackle situation stable

Ronnie Stanley's return saves Baltimore the trouble of trying to replace its left tackle and gives the team an opportunity to bring back its offense largely intact after a record-setting 2024 season.

Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(AP/Kyusung Gong) Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(AP/Kyusung Gong) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Once again, the Baltimore Ravens were able to keep their top free agent from leaving.

Ronnie Stanley’s return saves Baltimore the trouble of trying to replace its left tackle and gives the team an opportunity to bring back its offense largely intact after a record-setting 2024 season. The Ravens reached a deal with Stanley before he hit the open market, and on a video conference Monday, he said he never reached the point where he seriously had to consider joining another team.

“I don’t think we ever got that far to really feel that about it. I didn’t really feel that yet,” Stanley said. “They showed interest. We were talking, so I think just through the whole time I knew that they were interested, and we were possibly going to get something done.”

Two offseasons ago, it was star quarterback Lamar Jackson who was a free agent and eventually signed a long-term deal after the Ravens put the franchise tag on him. It was a similar, if less dramatic, scenario last year when defensive lineman Justin Madubuike returned.

The Ravens didn’t have to use the franchise tag before Stanley agreed to come back. He has played all nine of his NFL seasons with Baltimore.

“I think it just goes back to the fact that they drafted me straight out of college (and) took a chance on me,” Stanley said. “So I’m always going to give them first dibs when it comes to things like that, out of respect.”

As recently as a year ago, this partnership seemed on shakier ground after Stanley had played in only 31 games in his previous four seasons. Then he started all 17 in 2024 and made the Pro Bowl for the first time in five years.

“I think part of it is luck,” Stanley said. “You have to get a little lucky to not have something bad happen in this game, but the other side of it is taking care of your body, and I feel like that’s something I always try to put an emphasis on throughout my whole career. I always try to look to get different advantages or the flexibility, hydration, whatever it is.”

The Ravens aren’t returning everyone from their offensive line. The versatile Patrick Mekari moved on to Jacksonville.

“I think Pat’s one of the best examples of what a professional football player should be like,” Stanley said. “I know Jacksonville — they got a great player in him, and he’s going to be a great leader for them, and we’re definitely going to miss him here. He has been a great player for us. He’s played every single position. He’s a unicorn.”

Still, Stanley’s return means Baltimore doesn’t have to figure out a new plan at the crucial left tackle position — or worry about him signing with a conference rival. Baltimore won a second consecutive AFC North title behind an offense that averaged an NFL-record 5.76 yards per rush. Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and a collection of solid receiving threats helped the Ravens average a league-best 425 yards of offense per game.

In free agency, Baltimore has added veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, while keeping receiver Tylan Wallace and fullback Patrick Ricard.

“I had a huge smile on my face when we signed D-Hop,” Stanley said. “You know what you’re getting with that guy. I think he’s a Hall of Fame-caliber wide receiver, and I still think he has a lot of good reps, years, seasons in him. And he’s a physical player, he’s a competitive player, and I think he’s going to fit into our team really well.”

