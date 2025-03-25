Ravens sign veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, who was released by the Titans

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a one-year contract with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on Tuesday.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms on a one-year contract with cornerback Chidobe Awuzie on Tuesday.

Awuzie has played eight seasons in the NFL, most recently with the Tennessee Titans in 2024. He signed a three-year contract with the Titans but was released earlier this month after just one.

Awuzie started only seven of his eight games last season and had one interception, four passes defended, a forced fumble and 26 tackles. He went on injured reserve Sept. 27 and missed nine games before returning.

Baltimore got good performances last season from Marlon Humphrey and rookie Nate Wiggins at cornerback, but Brandon Stephens struggled and left to sign with the New York Jets.

