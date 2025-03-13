Ravens sign linebacker Jake Hummel, who played his first 3 seasons with the Rams

The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Jake Hummel.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jake Hummel (35) walks onto the field during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Ravens announced the move Thursday. Hummel spent his first three NFL seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.

The 26-year-old Hummel has played in 41 games, making one start. He has 15 career tackles on defense, plus 16 more on special teams.

Baltimore has lost linebackers Malik Harrison and Chris Board to free agency so far this offseason. The Ravens’ lone major acquisition has been wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, although they also were able to retain left tackle Ronnie Stanley before he reached the open market.

