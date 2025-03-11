Ravens reach 1-year agreement with WR DeAndre Hopkins, AP source says

The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with veteran receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates after scoring during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP/Ed Zurga)

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because free agents can’t sign until Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Hopkins moves from one AFC contender to another after finishing last season with Kansas City. He caught a touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ loss to Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, but 2024 was not his most productive season. He caught 56 passes for 610 yards for Kansas City and Tennessee.

In his 12-year career, spent mostly with Houston and Arizona, Hopkins has 984 receptions for 12,965 yards and 83 touchdowns. He surpassed 1,000 yards receiving as recently as 2023 with the Titans, but they traded him to the Chiefs last year.

Hopkins gives Baltimore another target for Lamar Jackson alongside receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

The Ravens accomplished an important task this offseason when they reached a new deal with tackle Ronnie Stanley before he became a free agent. Baltimore was also able to keep fullback Patrick Ricard on Tuesday.

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

