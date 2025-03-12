Ravens defensive lineman Michael Pierce announces his retirement on podcast

“I’ve decided to call it a career,” Pierce said on Wednesday’s Sports Spectrum podcast. “It’s been a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful nine years. I’ve had so many people help me along the way.”
Later Wednesday, the Ravens announced they had released veteran safety Marcus Williams, who fell out of favor last season.
Pierce spent seven of his NFL seasons in two stints with Baltimore, sandwiched around time with Minnesota. Pierce opted out of the 2020 season. Pierce provided a highlight near the end of last season when the 355-pounder intercepted a pass against Cleveland, then was mobbed by teammates.
That was the first interception of his career. He had 9 1/2 sacks in 99 games.
Pierce came into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Samford.