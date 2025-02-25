Ravens GM calls sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker ‘concerning’

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta considers the mounting allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against kicker Justin Tucker “serious” and “concerning.”

Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

He still wants to see what the NFL’s investigation reveals before making any decision about one of the Ravens’ steadiest players.

“The allegations are serious, concerning. The amount of allegations are serious, concerning,” DeCosta said Tuesday at the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. “I think we’re fortunate the league is doing an investigation. We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can, and we’ll make a decision based on that.”

The Baltimore Banner reported that 16 massage therapists from eight spas and wellness centers in the Baltimore area have accused Tucker of the inappropriate behavior.

League officials have reportedly spoken with at least three of the women so far. DeCosta said he also has met with the league’s investigators.

Tucker has posted a statement on social media calling the allegations “unequivocally false.”

DeCosta said he became aware of the accusations before a Baltimore media outlet was about to publish its story, and he met with Tucker. But he declined to provide details of that conversation.

While the Ravens have discussed their zero-tolerance policy previously, DeCosta declined to explain specifics about how it could pertain to this situation, acknowledging instead the team considers each case individually.

Coach John Harbaugh didn’t shed much more light on how the policy could impact Tucker.

“That’s to be determined,” Harbaugh said. “That’s something that we’ve got to find out, that’s what the review is for, to gain an understanding of what we’re even talking about. You can’t take an action without understanding it, right? We’ve got to get the facts, understand what happened as best you can and then you take the situation for what it is.

“But the principles are the same. How do you define that principle, that term? Maybe we’ll come out and make a definition of that at some point in time.”

Until then, it appears, the Ravens will continue to wait.

Tucker has been one of the league’s most reliable kickers over his 13-year career, all with Baltimore. His 1,775 career points rank 16th all-time, and his career field-goal percentage of 89.1% is the best in league history. Tucker also ranks 12th in career field goals (417) and made an NFL-record 66-yard field goal to beat Detroit in 2021.

And yet the Ravens could be in the market for a replacement for the 35-year-old Tucker regardless of what happens with his legal case.

DeCosta acknowledged they would let their special teams coaches look for kickers during the pre-draft process. Harbaugh was more blunt.

“I would say the kicker position would have been a priority no matter what because even though Justin’s our kicker and we love him and I would always expect him to go forever, nobody goes forever,” Harbaugh said. “So we’ve got to look at every position, like we do.”

