Ruthless running game helped Baltimore to a comfortable win in its playoff opener against Pittsburgh

Baltimore leaned on its running game throughout a 28-14 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. In a rivalry defined by smash-mouth football on both sides, the Ravens finished with an astonishing 299-29 advantage in yards rushing.

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) BALTIMORE (AP) — When the Baltimore Ravens were eliminated in last year’s AFC title game, their 37 pass attempts yielded only 10 points.

Lamar Jackson looks determined to make sure that doesn’t happen again.

However far the Ravens advance this postseason, Jackson appears to have decided he’s not getting knocked out while staying in the pocket. Baltimore leaned on its running game throughout a 28-14 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday night. In a rivalry defined by smash-mouth football on both sides, the Ravens finished with an astonishing 299-29 advantage in yards rushing.

Derrick Henry rushed for 186 yards, and Jackson ran the ball 15 times, his most attempts since he had 16 in a season-opening loss to Kansas City. It may make sense during the regular season for Jackson to be more judicious about running the ball for durability reasons. In these playoffs, he appears willing to use all of his unique gifts.

“You can’t get over about how tough he is — how physically tough he is, how mentally tough he is,” coach John Harbaugh said. “I mean, he’s in there running the ball, he’s getting hit, and he’s taking shots, and he gets back up, and then he steps up and makes a play, runs around and throws a touchdown pass.”

Jackson was an efficient passer Saturday, going 16 of 21 for 175 yards and two touchdowns. It was only the second time in seven postseason starts that he avoided an interception.

What’s working

No mystery here. The Ravens ran the ball 50 times, and even the less effective rushes generally kept the offense out of negative plays. There was a 13-play, 85-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter in which not a single pass was attempted.

It was a far cry from a Week 11 loss at Pittsburgh in which Baltimore played from behind much of the game and ran only 19 times.

“We’re not going to get too ahead of ourselves and go off the walls about how great we are,” Henry said. “We’re going to stay level-headed, enjoy this one, watch the film, see where we can get better at and then move onto the next one. It was a great win today. Everybody did a great job.”

What needs help

Some issues popped up in the secondary that the Ravens probably hoped were in the past. Russell Wilson threw for two long touchdowns in the second half.

One was against cornerback Brandon Stephens, who has become a major target for opposing quarterbacks. On the other TD, receiver George Pickens beat promising rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins, and safety Ar’Darius Washington — who has been quite good this season — was a bit late arriving.

Stock up

With Baltimore’s receiving depth tested because of a knee injury to Zay Flowers, plenty of less heralded players received playing time. Anthony Miller, a practice squad promotion, had three catches after he had only one reception during the regular season.

“We got Anthony Miller getting in … making things happen, getting us closer if it’s third-and-whatever,” Jackson said. “Guys just want to play, and guys just want to win, and if you’re over here, you better want to win.”

Stock down

Returner Steven Sims fumbled an early punt, and although he was able to recover the ball, Baltimore had to start at its 5-yard line. Sims looked hesitant on punt returns after that.

Injuries

Although Flowers wasn’t able to play, the Ravens made it through the game pretty healthy. Jackson said he took a knee to the back and received treatment for that, but it didn’t seem to slow him down much.

Harbaugh gave an update on Flowers on Monday: “That’s in we’ll-see mode. He’s working hard to get back. We’ll see toward the end of the week if he’s practicing. He could play without practicing for sure, if he feels healthy enough and if it’s safe for him.”

Key numbers

The Ravens had more first downs in the second quarter (12) than the Steelers produced the whole game (11).

Up next

Baltimore heads to Buffalo to face the Bills on Sunday in a matchup between top MVP candidates Jackson and Josh Allen. The Ravens won 35-10 in a September matchup between the teams in Baltimore.

Four years ago, the teams met in the playoffs at Buffalo, with the Bills winning 17-3 to advance to the AFC title game.

