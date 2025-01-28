Ravens hire former Colts coach Chuck Pagano to work with their secondary

The Baltimore Ravens have hired former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano to join their defensive staff.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have hired former Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano to join their defensive staff.

The team announced the move Tuesday night, saying Pagano would be a senior secondary coach. Pagano coached the Colts from 2012-17. He then spent a couple seasons with the Chicago Bears before retiring as their defensive coordinator after the 2020 season.

Now he’s returning to the NFL. Pagano has some experience with the Ravens, having served as a secondary coach and defensive coordinator for Baltimore before becoming coach of the Colts.

“It is exciting to add coach Chuck Pagano to our defensive staff and continue to develop and grow our young and talented secondary,” coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “Chuck brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and coaching talent to our team. He has deep ties to the program and is excited to get to work.”

