Ravens heavily favored to beat Cleveland, which would clinch the AFC North for Baltimore

Cleveland (3-13) at Baltimore (11-5) Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN. BetMGM NFL Odds: Ravens by 19 1/2. Against the spread:…

Cleveland (3-13) at Baltimore (11-5)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST, ABC/ESPN.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Ravens by 19 1/2.

Against the spread: Browns 4-12, Ravens 9-6-1.

Series record: Ravens lead 36-15.

Last meeting: Browns beat Ravens 29-24 on Oct. 27, 2024, at Cleveland.

Last week: Browns lost to Dolphins 20-3; Ravens beat Texans 31-2.

Browns offense: overall (27), rush (28), pass (20), scoring (32).

Browns defense: overall (17), rush (19), pass (13), scoring (24).

Ravens offense: overall (1), rush (2), pass (6), scoring (3).

Ravens defense: overall (14), rush (1), pass (30), scoring (13).

Turnover differential: Browns minus-20, Ravens plus-4.

Browns player to watch

DE Myles Garrett. While the Browns have been bad, Garrett has rarely been better. The NFL’s reigning top defensive player is tied for the league lead with 14 sacks. Last week, he became the first player with 14 sacks in four straight seasons. Garrett recently said he wants to see the Browns’ blueprint and said he’s not interested in being part of a rebuild.

Ravens player to watch

QB Lamar Jackson. It’s his final chance to add to his already-impressive numbers for the MVP race, and a win would give Baltimore the AFC North title for a second straight season. Jackson’s passer rating of 121.6 is not far behind the single-season record of 122.5, set by Aaron Rodgers in 2011.

Key matchup

Baltimore’s improving secondary against Cleveland’s passing game. Jameis Winston threw three touchdown passes in the win over the Ravens earlier this season, but he’s since been benched, leaving Bailey Zappe as the choice at quarterback for the Browns this weekend.

Key injuries

Browns: CB Denzel Ward (shoulder), TE David Njoku (knee), RB Jerome Ford (ankle), LB Jordan Hicks (concussion), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (concussion) and LB Jordan Hicks (concussion) will all sit out Saturday’s game. …. Browns WR Cedric Tillman (concussion), who had two TDs in Cleveland’s win over Baltimore in October, was placed on injured reserve this week.

Ravens: RB Justice Hill (concussion/illness) has missed practice time this week, and illness has also kept DT Nnamdi Madubuike, G Patrick Mekari and T Ronnie Stanley out of at least some practice.

Series notes

The Ravens have dominated, winning 11 straight and 20 of 24 from 2006-17. … The Browns have turned things around lately, winning four of the past six matchups. … Cleveland hasn’t swept the season series since 2007. … Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who grew up in Ohio rooting for the Browns, is 25-8 against them.

Stats and stuff

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was noncommittal most of the week before deciding on Thursday to start Bailey Zappe at quarterback against the Ravens. Dorian Thompson-Robinson struggled while starting Cleveland’s past two games, throwing three interceptions while being flagged four times for intentional grounding. … Zappe, who was signed off Kansas City’s practice squad in October, will be the 40th QB to start for the Browns since 1999. He’s the fourth to start this season. … Garrett has never led the league in sacks. His career high is 16, set in 2021 and 2022. Garrett has 8 1/2 sacks in 13 games against the Ravens. … Cleveland WR Jerry Jeudy had a career-high 12 catches last week. He has a career-best 84 this season, five shy of tying the team single-season record shared by Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome (1983, 1984) and Kellen Winslow Jr. (2006). … Cleveland has a league-low four interceptions, the fewest since Detroit in 2008. The Browns also have minus-2 yards on those picks. The league record for fewest in a season is 5, set by the 1959 L.A. Rams. … It will be the final game for Browns S Rodney McLeod, who is retiring after 13 seasons. … 11-year LG Joel Bitonio will wait until after the season to decide if he’s coming back. A two-time All-Pro, Bitonio said he’ll factor in his health, family and the team’s future. … Browns P Corey Bojorquez has a league-leading 16 punts inside the 10-yard line. … Even if the Ravens lose to Cleveland, they would still win the division if Pittsburgh loses to Cincinnati. … Derrick Henry has scored a Ravens-record 16 TDs this season. He has 14 rushing TDs, which is tied with Jamal Lewis for the single-season record. … Baltimore’s offense has a league-high 79 plays of at least 20 yards. … Since Week 11, the Ravens have allowed an NFL-low 16.3 points a game. … Baltimore’s Kyle Van Noy has 11 1/2 sacks this season and 20 1/2 sacks in 29 games with the Ravens going back to last season. … Jackson has 3,955 yards passing, 39 passing TDs and four INTs. No player in NFL history has thrown for 4,000 yards and 40 TDs with four or fewer INTs. … Jackson also has 852 yards rushing. No player has reached 4,000 yards passing and 800 yards rushing in a season.

Fantasy tip

Baltimore’s Mark Andrews leads NFL TEs with 10 receiving TDs and remains a top red zone option for Jackson.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.