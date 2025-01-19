Bills edge Ravens 27-25 to advance; Barkley and Eagles beat Rams 28-22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns, Buffalo’s defense forced three turnovers and the Bills advanced to…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen rushed for two touchdowns, Buffalo’s defense forced three turnovers and the Bills advanced to the AFC championship game with a 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens in a divisional playoff game on Sunday night.

The Bills hung on when a wide-open Mark Andrews dropped a 2-point conversion pass from Lamar Jackson, allowing the ball to bounce off his chest with 1:33 left. Jackson connected with a sliding Isaiah Likely for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Ravens a chance to tie.

The Bills advanced to the AFC championship game next Sunday against the conference’s top seed, the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo snapped a three-year run of being eliminated in the divisional round.

It’s a familiar matchup for Buffalo, which has been eliminated by Kansas City in three of the past four postseasons.

Allen scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards while Ray Davis also scored on a 1-yard run. Tyler Bass hit both field goal attempts, including a 21-yarder with 3:29 left after the Bills stalled at Baltimore’s 2. That drive was set up by the Ravens’ third turnover, when linebacker Terrel Bernard stripped the ball from Andrews at the Buffalo 44.

EAGLES 28, RAMS 22

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Saquon Barkley dashed through the snow for touchdown runs of 78 and 62 yards and finished with 205 yards rushing, Jalen Hurts had a 44-yard scoring run and Philadelphia held on against the turnover-happy Los Angeles to advance to the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Barkley ran for a 62-yard score in the first half and stretched the lead in the fourth when he blew through a hole and ran untouched 78 yards for the touchdown. Barkley smacked his helmet with his hand on his final snowy steps and flapped his arms once he hit the end zone.

Barkley slid into the snow — Slide, Eagles, Slide! — in the late-game celebration.

These Philly Snow Birds had cause for celebration — they will host the NFC championship game Sunday against Washington, after the Commanders upset No. 1 seed Detroit on Saturday.

The Rams gave them a scare — caused in large part by two missed extra points from Philadelphia’s Jake Elliott.

Matthew Stafford kept the Rams in the game with a 4-yard TD pass to Colby Parkinson that made it 28-22. The Rams got the ball back with two minutes left and Stafford completed consecutive passes of 11 and 37 yards to move the ball into Eagles’ territory.

But Stafford was sacked by Jalen Carter on third down and threw an incomplete pass on fourth down to end the threat.

