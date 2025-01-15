Baltimore WR Zay Flowers misses practice with knee injury as showdown with Buffalo draws closer

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers was not at practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday after missing the team's first-round playoff victory over Pittsburgh with a knee injury.

“We have a bunch of depth and guys that can step up and make plays, and that are playing really good football,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “We’re counting on those guys to continue to make plays, step up and fit in different roles to help this offense go.”

Flowers did not practice Wednesday because of the knee injury that kept him out of last weekend’s victory over Pittsburgh in Baltimore’s playoff opener. Coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that Flowers could play this weekend at Buffalo even if he doesn’t practice, but it’s not clear how likely that is or how effective he’d be.

Flowers’ absence made Rashod Bateman the team’s biggest threat at wide receiver, and he caught a touchdown pass on Baltimore’s first possession, but the Ravens were more than willing to put their less heralded wideouts on the field.

Tylan Wallace was in for 39 offensive snaps, the most of any Baltimore wide receiver. He caught a 21-yard pass on second-and-20 in the third quarter to help keep another TD drive alive. Nelson Agholor played 20 snaps after missing three games following a concussion. He had a 25-yard catch.

Anthony Miller caught three passes in nine snaps after being promoted from the practice squad, and punt returner Steven Sims played 13 offensive snaps, which included one rush for 15 yards.

Even rookie wide receiver Devontez Walker played a couple of snaps after catching only one pass all season.

The Ravens didn’t seem to have any issues with their offensive operation while so many different receiver combinations were in the game.

“It was pretty smooth,” quarterback Lamar Jackson said. “Everyone being on the same page, just had everything flow smooth for us on the offensive side of the ball.”

Flowers was injured in the regular-season finale against Cleveland. The second-year receiver caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season and earned Pro Bowl honors.

He was the only player listed as missing practice for the Ravens on Wednesday.

In addition to all of their wide receivers, Baltimore also has a couple of dynamic pass catchers at tight end in Andrews and Isaiah Likely — plus Justice Hill and Derrick Henry, who can receive passes out of the backfield.

But Flowers’ speed and elusiveness are not easy to replace.

“It’s a huge challenge. That’s a guy been with us all season, been making things happen for us,” Jackson said. “Him being him, what he brings to the game, it’s like, we going to miss that, but we got guys who are locked in and ready to step up to the plate for us.”

Back, but not really

The Ravens claimed wide receiver Diontae Johnson off waivers, a move that is deferred until after the Super Bowl. Johnson is set to be a free agent after the season, so this move could impact compensation.

The Ravens acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers via a trade in late October, but his stint with Baltimore went south when he was suspended for a game against the New York Giants. The team said he’d refused to enter the previous game against Philadelphia.

The Ravens waived Johnson last month. He caught on with Houston but was waived by the Texans on Tuesday.

