Ravens excuse WR Diontae Johnson from practice following his suspension last week

The Baltimore Ravens excused Diontae Johnson from practice this week, another part of the fallout after the team says the receiver refused to enter a game against Philadelphia on Dec. 1.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson works out before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson works out before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens excused Diontae Johnson from practice this week, another part of the fallout after the team says the receiver refused to enter a game against Philadelphia on Dec. 1.

Johnson was suspended for last weekend’s win over the New York Giants. The Ravens said Monday the team and Johnson “mutually agreed” for him to miss practice this week.

Baltimore needs a win over Pittsburgh this coming Saturday to keep its AFC North title hopes alive. Ravens coach John Harbaugh wouldn’t say Monday whether he expects Johnson back with the team next week.

“He won’t be here this week, and next week will take care of itself,” Harbaugh said.

Harbugh was also asked why Baltimore hasn’t simply released Johnson.

“I’m really interested in the Pittsburgh Steelers, to be honest with you,” Harbaugh said. “I know you guys want to hear the story and there’s a lot of moving parts. There are reasons for doing things that are front office-type reasons.”

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a similar situation after linebacker De’Vondre Campbell refused to enter a game. The 49ers suspended Campbell on Monday for the rest of the regular season.

Baltimore acquired Johnson from the Carolina Panthers in an October trade, but the 28-year-old receiver has caught only one pass in four games for the Ravens.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.