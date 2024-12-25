Lamar Jackson breaks NFL QB rushing record, accounts for 3 TDs in Ravens’ 31-2 romp over Texans

The Ravens (11-5) have already wrapped up their third straight playoff berth and need a victory over Cleveland next week to win the division over Pittsburgh.

Ravens Texans Football Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith Ravens Texans Football Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Ravens Texans Football Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith Ravens Texans Football Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with teammate Ben Cleveland (66) after throwing a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Ravens Texans Football Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reacts on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Ravens Texans Football Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) tries to break a tackle by Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris, left, during the second half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Ravens Texans Football Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter, right, for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith APTOPIX Ravens Texans Football Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) celebrates after tackling Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) for a safety during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith Ravens Texans Football Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith Ravens Texans Football Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes as he is pressured by Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Travis Jones (98) during the second half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Ravens Texans Football Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy, left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Ravens Texans Football Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

HOUSTON (AP) — Lamar Jackson broke the NFL career rushing record for quarterbacks in the Baltimore Ravens’ victory over the Houston Texans on Wednesday.

A highlight came when Jackson dashed 48 yards for a touchdown on a run where he reached a career-best top speed of 21.25 mph.

“I was jogging,” Jackson said. “I didn’t have to do anything.”

It was that kind of day for Jackson, who led the Ravens to the 31-2 victory that bolstered his case for MVP as the Ravens moved closer to the AFC North title.

“It’s just another phenomenal performance,” coach John Harbaugh said. “He set the all-time NFL record for rushing yards (for a quarterback) in pro football. That kind of speaks for itself. It’s just kind of what he does every week.”

Jackson threw for 168 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 87 yards with that long score. He pushed his career rushing total to 6,110 to move past Michael Vick, who had 6,109 in his 13-year career.

“Michael Vick, one of my favorite players,” Jackson said. “That’s just dope.”

The Ravens (11-5) have already wrapped up their third straight playoff berth and need a victory over Cleveland next week to win the division over Pittsburgh. The Steelers dropped a third straight with a loss to Kansas City on Wednesday.

Jackson, the MVP last season and in 2019, put on a show rivaled only by the spectacular Super Bowl-caliber halftime performance by Beyoncé to give Baltimore its third straight win. And he needed just more than three quarters to do it, giving way to Josh Johnson with about 10 minutes left and the game long decided.

“Just having fun,” Jackson said. “The NFL is not easy. I don’t care what nobody says. It looks easy, but it’s not.”

Jackson threw 9- and 1-yard TD passes and was not touched on the 48-yard scoring scamper that made it 24-2 in the third quarter.

Derrick Henry ran for 147 yards and set the Ravens season record with his 16th touchdown on a 2-yard run in the first quarter. He eclipsed Ray Rice (2011) and Mark Ingram (2019).

Baltimore dominated a Houston team reeling after losing dynamic receiver Tank Dell to a season-ending knee injury Saturday.

“This game comes down to guys making plays and they had two exceptional playmakers on their side in Lamar and Derrick Henry,” Houston coach DeMeco Ryans said. “They made plays and that was the game.”

The AFC South champs struggled to finish drives and got their only points on a safety in the second quarter. C.J. Stroud threw for 185 yards, but was sacked five times and threw an interception and Joe Mixon managed just 26 yards rushing as the Texans (9-7) lost a second straight.

Mixon refused to speak to reporters postgame, but Stroud took the blame for the loss.

“Terrible on my behalf, probably one of my worst games in my whole career,” he said. “Just came out flat, didn’t have any energy. I didn’t lead the offense the way I should have.”

Rookie Kamari Lassiter dropped Henry for a 4-yard loss for the safety with about 10 minutes left in the first half to cut the lead to 10-2.

Dameon Pierce then returned the kickoff 45 yards to get the Texans to their 43. But they came away empty when Mixon was stopped on the 1 after grabbing a short pass on fourth-and-3.

Jackson then orchestrated a 99-yard drive to pad the lead. He scrambled to evade the rush and found Mark Andrews for a 67-yard gain to get the Ravens in the red zone with just more than two minutes left in the first half.

Isaiah Likely’s 9-yard TD reception two plays later made it 17-2. It was the first 17-2 halftime score in NFL history.

Kyle Hamilton intercepted Stroud’s pass on the first drive of the second half. Two plays later, Jackson’s long TD run made it 24-2.

He set the rushing record on a 6-yard run on Baltimore’s next drive. Later in the drive, he scrambled to escape several defenders before finding Andrews for a 1-yard score to leave Baltimore up 31-2.

Injuries

Ravens RB Rasheen Ali injured his hip in the third quarter and didn’t return. … Texans TE Cade Stover returned after missing two games following an emergency appendectomy.

Up next

The Ravens host the Browns, and the Texans visit the Titans next weekend. The game dates have yet to be determined.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.