Sports betting: Saquon Barkley and Amon-Ra St. Brown among the favorites to score a TD this week

The favorites are still winning, but there are other betting options for NFL fans.

Favorites went 14-1 straight up and 10-5 against the spread in Week 9 of the football season. Alternately, NFL prop bets, including anytime touchdown, continue to be popular.

Here are some players who could find the end zone this week, with odds from the BetMGM online sportsbook.

Running back

Chase Brown, Bengals, -120

With Zack Moss dealing with an injury, Chase Brown is the primary back for the Cincinnati Bengals (Khalil Herbert was added at the trade deadline but is unlikely to play Thursday). Even though the Baltimore Ravens allow the fewest rushing yards per game (75.7 yards), Brown still figures to be a factor on Thursday night. He scored a touchdown in the Week 5 matchup between the two teams and should get all of the carries inside the red zone this week.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants

Tyrone Tracy Jr. has emerged as the lead back for the New York Giants, logging at least 16 carries in four of his last five games. Although he only has two touchdowns this season, he has as good a chance to find the end zone of any game this week going up against a Carolina Panthers defense that allows the most rushing touchdowns in the league going into Week 10.

Saquon Barkley, Eagles

Saquon Barkley should have some opportunities to find the end zone against the Dallas Cowboys. With Dak Prescott out and Cooper Rush now the starter for the Cowboys, the Philadelphia Eagles will be looking to build a lead. That is expected to lead to plenty of carries for Barkley, who has eight touchdowns this year. Dallas is also allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns this season.

Wide receiver

Mark Andrews, Ravens, +200

Mark Andrews isn’t a wide receiver, but he has a good chance of scoring a touchdown on Thursday night. After a big game last week, Cincinnati will likely focus its pass coverage on Zay Flowers, which should free up Andrews, especially inside the red zone. After scoring a touchdown in three straight games, the Ravens tight end didn’t find the end zone last Sunday against Denver.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

After not scoring a touchdown in each of the first two games this year, Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has now reached the end zone in six straight. That could continue on Sunday against the Texans with Detroit likely favoring the passing game since Houston is tied with the Jaguars for allowing the most passing touchdowns in the league.

Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Despite totaling close to 250 receiving yards the last two weeks, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson hasn’t found the end zone since Week 7. That could change this week against a Jacksonville Jaguars secondary that has struggled all season.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

