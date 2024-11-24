Mike McDaniel stepped in to keep Dolphins from trading veteran DT Calais Campbell to Ravens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were ready to deal veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell to the Baltimore…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins were ready to deal veteran defensive tackle Calais Campbell to the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline until Mike McDaniel stepped in.

“I may or may not have thrown an adult temper tantrum,” Miami’s coach said, confirming the news first reported by NFL Network Sunday morning.

The Dolphins were 2-6 and had lost three straight at that point. They’d played four uninspired games without their starting quarterback, going 1-3 after Tua Tagovailoa went on injured reserve on Sept. 17 with a concussion.

Campbell would have had a chance to rejoin the contending Ravens, and Miami would have received a 2026 fifth-round pick in return, NFL Network reported.

McDaniel argued that Campbell was too valuable to lose.

“I was happy that they brought me into the conversations,” Campbell said after Miami’s 34-15 win over the New England Patriots. “They didn’t have to say anything to me at all. We had a really good conversation about what we think about this team, where we are. We felt like we had a good shot to get back into the fight.”

Added McDaniel: “I think it wasn’t like it was (GM) Chris (Grier) versus me. … That’s the tricky thing about Chris’ job is he has to look long-term and short-term at the same time, what’s the best for the organization.”

Campbell, a 17-year veteran, signed with the Dolphins after playing for Atlanta last season. Players and coaches have praised the 38-year-old’s contributions on the field and in the locker room.

“There’s no one’s game I’ve come to respect more than Calais up front on the D-line,” defensive tackle Zach Sieler said, “being with him this year and just the energy, the attitude and the mindset he brings every week. It can’t be matched, and that’s the reason why he is who he is today and doing what he’s doing at 17 years.”

Campbell leads the team with four sacks. With back-to-back sacks in Weeks 10 and 11, he became the eighth player 38 or older to record sacks in consecutive games since the 1970 merger. He also has nine tackles for loss, giving him at least five tackles for loss in 15 of his 17 seasons.

He played for Baltimore from 2020-2022, totaling 11 sacks and 113 tackles.

“I think he means a great deal to not only the defensive line room, but the entire defense as well as the entire team,” McDaniel said earlier this week. “It’s rare for a guy to get here when he did, and then be voted, with such conviction, captain. I think the way that he operates to be a pro, I think has had a substantial impact on a lot of players that hadn’t been fortunate enough to be around someone with sustained success like he’s had.”

The Dolphins have won three straight games since the deadline. Miami’s defense held the Patriots scoreless until the fourth quarter on Sunday.

Campbell broke down the team’s pregame huddle as he has done before most games this season. He was also seen coaching up rookie linebacker Chop Robinson, who is always seeking pointers from the six-time Pro Bowler.

“My job is to speak on behalf of what’s the best thing for the 2024 Dolphins,” McDaniel said. “I’m just fortunate to work in an organization where myself and the GM can be transparent and work together.

“And he didn’t want to see any more adult temper tantrums.”

