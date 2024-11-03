Lamar Jackson ends with perfect passer rating and Ravens dismantle Broncos 41-10

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns to finish with a perfect passer rating, Derrick…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns to finish with a perfect passer rating, Derrick Henry surpassed a few more rushing milestones, and the Baltimore Ravens had little difficulty with Denver’s defense in a 41-10 victory Sunday.

Baltimore’s beleaguered defense didn’t force a punt until the third quarter, but a couple early fourth-down stops helped the Ravens (6-3) build a lead as they rebounded from last weekend’s surprising loss at Cleveland. Zay Flowers had five catches for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and Henry rushed for 107 yards and two TDs.

Rookie quarterback Bo Nix caught a touchdown pass on a trick play for Denver, but the Broncos (5-4) looked outclassed at the beginning of a tough two-game stretch on their schedule. They visit Kansas City next weekend.

Henry scored the 100th and 101st rushing touchdowns of his career, and he surpassed 1,000 yards on the ground on the season for the sixth time. Henry has scored in every game this season, and he is the third player to manage at least 10 rushing TDs in seven consecutive years, joining LaDainian Tomlinson (2001-09) and Adrian Peterson (2007-13).

FALCONS 27, COWBOYS 21

ATLANTA (AP) — Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes and Atlanta maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South with a victory over struggling Dallas, who took their third straight setback and lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury.

Cousins completed 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards, including 13 in a row at one point for the Falcons (6-3). He had scoring plays of 9 yards to Drake London, 36 yards to Darnell Mooney and 11 yards to Ray-Ray McCloud, the third three-TD game of the quarterback’s debut season with Atlanta.

Tyler Allgeier capped the Falcons’ fifth win in six games by powering into the end zone from 6 yards with just over 11 minutes remaining.

The Cowboys (3-5) tried to rally behind Cooper Rush after Prescott was ruled out, having completed 18 of 24 for 133 yards and a touchdown.

CHARGERS 27, BROWNS 10

CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Herbert passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns — all in the first half — to lead Los Angeles to a victory over Cleveland, who couldn’t get anything going with Jameis Winston.

Herbert connected on a 66-yard TD pass to Quentin Johnston and a 27-yarder to Joshua Palmer as the Chargers (5-3) built a big halftime lead and rolled to their fifth straight win over Cleveland.

Herbert finished 18 of 27 for 282 yards and was sacked six times.

J.K. Dobbins had two rushing touchdowns for Los Angeles.

The Chargers’ defense, which came in allowing a league-low 13 points per game, intercepted Winston three times, sacked him six more and limited the Browns (2-7) to just 57 yards in the first 30 minutes.

COMMANDERS 27, GIANTS 22

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sensational rookie Jayden Daniels threw two touchdown passes to Terry McLaurin, and Washington beat bumbling New York for their best start to a season in almost 30 years.

Daniels hit McLaurin on scoring passes of 1 and 18 yards in the first half, and Austin Ekeler, filling in for the injured Brian Robinson, scored on a 1-yard run as the Commanders completed a season sweep of the NFC East rival Giants (2-7). Washington is 7-2 for the first time since 1996.

Austin Seibert, who kicked seven field goals in the Commanders’ 21-18 win in September, added two more, and linebacker Dante Fowler had a big strip-sack early to set up the opening touchdown. The Giants have lost four straight and fell to 0-5 at home.

Daniel Jones threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chris Manhertz and powered his way through two tackles on a 2-yard fourth-quarter TD run for New York. He added a late 35-yard TD pass to rookie Theo Johnson, but the Giants missed both 2-point conversions. Jude McAtamney kicked a 31-yard field goal in the Irishman’s NFL debut.

BENGALS 41, RAIDERS 24

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow tied a career high with five touchdown passes, Chase Brown rushed for a career-high 120 yards and Cincinnati got their first home win after routing Las Vegas.

Burrow was 27 for 39 for 251 yards. He threw touchdown passes to Brown, Andrei Iosivas, Drew Sample and the last two to Mike Gesicki. But he also had an interception that was returned by Jack Jones for a TD early in the fourth quarter.

Brown, who got a season-high 27 carries with Zack Moss sidelined with a neck injury, consistently picked up chunks of yards for the Bengals, who have struggled running the ball this season.

The Raiders (2-7) aided Cincinnati drives with penalties, and quarterback Gardner Minshew fumbled the ball away in the third, leading to a 10-yard TD catch by Gesicki, his first since last Christmas Eve when he played for the Patriots. That put the Bengals up 31-10.

PANTHERS 23, SAINTS 22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chuba Hubbard scored on a 16-yard run with 2:18 left and Carolina snapped a five-game losing streak, beating New Orleans.

Bryce Young completed 16 of 26 passes for 171 yards a touchdown to improve to 1-3 against the Saints in his career. Coach Dave Canales would not say after the game if Young would start next Sunday against the New York Giants in Munich.

Hubbard ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers (2-7) got big games from a pair of rookies as tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders caught four passes for 87 yards and wide receiver Xavier Legette had his fourth touchdown of the season to avenge an embarrassing 47-10 Week 1 loss to their division foes.

BILLS 30, DOLPHINS 27

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Tyler Bass kicked a career-best 61-yard field goal with 5 seconds left, Josh Allen threw three second-half touchdown passes in a back-and-forth duel with Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, and Buffalo continued their domination of the Dolphins with a victory.

The teams traded leads four times in a thrilling second half that included seven consecutive scoring drives — four by AFC East-leading Buffalo (7-2) and three by division rival Miami (2-6).

Buffalo’s final drive stalled at the Miami 43 following a spike and two incompletions, and coach Sean McDermott put his faith in the inconsistent Bass, who missed an extra point earlier in the game. Bass not only split the uprights, but had enough length to reach the first row of fans in the end zone. It was the longest field goal in franchise history.

The Bills are 7-2 for the first time since 2020 and moved four games ahead of the New York Jets in the AFC East, which they have won the past four seasons. Buffalo swept its season series against Miami and has beaten Miami six straight times and 13 of 14, including playoffs. The Dolphins have also lost nine straight trips to Buffalo, a skid that dates to Dec. 24, 2016.

TITANS 20, PATRIOTS 17, OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Folk kicked a 25-yard field goal with 2:32 left in overtime and Tennessee beat New England, giving coach Brian Callahan his first victory at home this season.

The Titans (2-6) snapped both a three-game skid overall and at Nissan Stadium.

The Patriots (2-7) got rookie Drake Maye back after the third overall pick out of North Carolina cleared the concussion protocol Saturday. He started after being knocked out of last week’s win over the Jets and used his legs, running for a career-best and team-high 95 yards.

New England had a final chance after Maye forced overtime with a 5-yard TD pass to Rhamondre Stevenson. But Amani Hooker’s second interception of the game clinched the victory for the Titans with 2:07 left.

