Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton says he’ll play this weekend against Pittsburgh

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton was a full participant in practice Friday and said he’ll play this weekend at Pittsburgh.

Hamilton injured his ankle last week against Cincinnati, but the Ravens ruled out only one player for Sunday’s game — cornerback Arthur Maulet with a calf injury. Defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle) is questionable. Hamilton did not receive a designation, another indication that he’ll play.

Tight end Isaiah Likely (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday.

