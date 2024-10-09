Sports betting: Prop bets have been in demand as the NFL season rolls along

Prop bets have been in demand as the NFL season rolls along. One popular prop bet option is anytime touchdown…

Prop bets have been in demand as the NFL season rolls along.

One popular prop bet option is anytime touchdown scorer, meaning if that player scores a touchdown at any time, the bet wins.

Here are some players who could find the end zone this week, with odds from the BetMGM online sportsbook:

Running back

Kenneth Walker III, Seahawks, -120

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has missed two games because of injury this year, but in three games he has four touchdowns, including three against the Detroit Lions in Week 4. He didn’t do much on the ground against the New York Giants last week — five carries for 19 yards — but the Seahawks could try to use him to establish the run on Thursday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers.

Bijan Robinson, Falcons

Bijan Robinson has only one touchdown through five weeks with the Atlanta Falcons, but he’s going against a Carolina Panthers defense that is allowing the most rushing touchdowns in the league. Despite not finding the end zone much, he’s recorded at least 14 carries in three straight games. Getting that many carries against a subpar Panthers defense could lead to Robinson scoring a touchdown on Sunday.

David Montgomery, Lions

David Montgomery is sharing carries with Jahmyr Gibbs with the Detroit Lions, but he’s still scored a touchdown in every game this season. Going against a Dallas Cowboys defense that allows the second-most rushing touchdowns per game, it could be a good opportunity for him to keep the trend going.

Wide receiver

Deebo Samuel, 49ers, +120

Deebo Samuel has yet to reach the end zone this season for the 49ers. He’s also struggled to get going since missing Week 3 with an injury. In his last two games he has only four catches, so this has a chance to be a game where Brock Purdy makes a concerted efforted to get him the ball.

Zay Flowers, Ravens

The Ravens-Commanders matchup has the second-highest over/under total of 51.5 points, so expect plenty of points to be scored. Washington has allowed the most passing touchdowns in the league through five weeks, something Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can potentially exploit. Any of the Baltimore pass-catchers are good options, but Zay Flowers has been a dependable target for Jackson all year.

DJ Moore, Bears

DJ Moore seems to be finding his way in the Chicago Bears offense and finding chemistry with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. After not scoring in the first three games, Moore has three touchdowns in his last two. Facing a Jacksonville Jaguars defense in London that allows the third-most passing touchdowns, Moore could score another one on Sunday morning.

