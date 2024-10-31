Lamar Jackson absent from Ravens practice for a 2nd consecutive day

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice Thursday during the portion open to reporters.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP/David Richard)

The two-time NFL MVP missed Wednesday’s session as well. The team has been listing him on the injury report with back and knee issues, although there was no sign of anything significantly wrong during Sunday’s loss at Cleveland.

The Ravens host Denver on Sunday. Veteran Josh Johnson is Jackson’s backup.

Jackson has missed only one game since the start of the 2023 season, and that was in the final week of the regular season in a game of little significance to Baltimore.

Jackson is off to perhaps the best start of his career, with a passer rating of 115.4. He has thrown for 2,099 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also has 501 yards rushing.

___

