Bucs place wide receiver Chris Godwin on injured reserve

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have placed wide receiver Chris Godwin, who leads the NFL in receptions, on injured reserve with an ankle injury that will require surgery.

The Bucs announced the move Wednesday, when punter Trenton Gill and wide receiver Ryan Miller were also signed from the practice squad to the active roster.

Punter Jack Browning and wide receiver Dennis Houston were added to the practice squad.

Godwin dislocated his left ankle during the final minute of Monday night’s 41-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He likely will miss the remainder of the season, although coach Todd Bowles said there’s a chance the four-time, 1,000-yard receiver could return during the playoffs if Tampa Bay plays deep into January.

Godwin leads the NFL with 50 receptions and 33 receiving first downs through seven games. He’s second with 576 receiving yards and tied for third with five TD receptions.

The Bucs also lost wide receiver Mike Evans to a hamstring injury against the Ravens. He’s expected to miss at least the next three games.

