Against the Browns, Baltimore’s defense was neither effective nor opportunistic

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore defense has had its problems this season, but the Ravens always seemed to come up with a big play or turnover when they needed to.

Until last weekend, when safety Kyle Hamilton dropped what looked like a certain interception in the waning moments against Cleveland.

The Browns took advantage of that reprieve, scoring the winning touchdown with just under a minute remaining for a 29-24 victory Sunday. Cleveland, which hadn’t scored 20 points in a game all season, reached that total before the end of the third quarter and finished with 401 yards.

“We’re there, and I think we could make more plays. I know we can,” coach John Harbaugh said Monday. “And I believe our guys are going to do it.”

The Ravens (5-3) are allowing 361 yards a game, up from 301 last season. Baltimore has eight takeaways this season — not a huge number, but some have been particularly timely. An interception by Marlon Humphrey late in the fourth quarter against Cincinnati helped the Ravens force overtime in a game they eventually won. Tampa Bay was also moving the ball well against Baltimore before an interception in the end zone by Humphrey helped the Ravens take control of that game.

A fumble recovery late in the first half against the Browns led to a touchdown for Baltimore, but Sunday’s game will be remembered more for the turnovers the Ravens didn’t secure. Baltimore has dropped eight interceptions this season according to Pro Football Focus, including three last weekend.

The loss to Cleveland was a sign that relying too much on opponent turnovers isn’t sustainable. And the Ravens need to catch the ball when the opposing quarterback gives them an opportunity.

“There’s no big theory behind it, we’re just in a funk right now that we have to get out of,” said safety Eddie Jackson, who had the other two dropped interceptions against the Browns. “Because a lot of those are big game-changing plays, if we make those.”

What’s working

Lamar Jackson threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns even though his receivers had their own issues holding onto the ball. Jackson’s passer rating of 115.4 this season is the best of his career.

What needs work

The defense had enough problems before the Ravens had to play Sunday without Humphrey (knee) and rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins (illness). Then during the game Baltimore lost defensive linemen Brent Urban (concussion) and Michael Pierce (calf).

The Ravens rank last in the league in passing defense, and although they’ve faced some tough quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, the Browns and Jameis Winston were supposed to be an easier challenge.

“It’s frustrating for sure. We’re the Ravens. We pride ourselves on defense, and obviously, everybody is referring to how great we were last year and just comparing it to this year, it’s just not the same,” defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike said. “This is a game we should have won, and we didn’t, so it’s very frustrating. And I know a lot of guys feel the same way I feel.”

Stock up

Punter Jordan Stout had a good game, averaging 52.3 yards on four attempts.

Stock down

Veteran safety Marcus Williams didn’t play at all despite being active for the game. Harbaugh called it a “personnel decision” after the game and didn’t elaborate Monday.

“There’s a lot of things going on all the time,” Harbaugh said. “A lot of it is kind of our business — it belongs in house — it’s between us, and it’s not something that we need to tell everybody everything about.”

Injuries

Harbaugh didn’t have an update on Pierce, but the injuries on the defensive line could hurt Baltimore’s run defense, which has had more success than the pass defense to this point.

Key number

93 — The number of points the Ravens have allowed in the fourth quarter this season after Cleveland scored nine.

Next steps

Baltimore’s next two games are at home. The Ravens host Denver on Sunday before a Thursday night game against Cincinnati.

