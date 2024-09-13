Ravens rookie Nate Wiggins won’t play against the Raiders after being involved in a car crash

Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins will not play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after coach John Harbaugh said the first-round pick was involved in a car crash Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(AP/Terrance Williams) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens rookie cornerback Nate Wiggins will not play Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after coach John Harbaugh said the first-round pick was involved in a car crash Wednesday.

Wiggins was listed as out with a neck injury/concussion.

“He’s fine, he’s healthy, he’s fine,” Harbaugh said Friday. “He’s just not going to be able to play.”

Wiggins, the 30th pick in the draft out of Clemson, made two tackles in Baltimore’s season-opening loss at Kansas City.

“It’s a car accident, and it doesn’t seem real serious,” Harbaugh said. “Beyond that, what do I know? I don’t know anything. I’m coaching the team and trying to get ready to play. That’s really what it is.”

Rookie linebacker Adisa Isaac is doubtful with a hamstring injury, and veteran Kyle Van Noy questionable with a right eye injury. Van Noy earlier this week criticized the Chiefs medical staff for being slow to respond when he was injured during the game last week.

“Of course I have more to say,” Van Noy said Friday, “but I’m not going to get into that, just because I’m honestly all focused on the Raiders now.”

