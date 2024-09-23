Baltimore Ravens are signing edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, AP source says

FILE - Baltimore Ravens defensive end Yannick Ngakoue looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against…

The team is signing the edge rusher three games into the NFL season, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract had not been announced.

Ngakoue, 29, last played for Baltimore in 2020 after a trade that year from Minnesota. He spent last season with Chicago, starting all 13 games he appeared in for the Bears and making 22 tackles with four sacks.

He has 69 sacks in his professional career going back to when he broke into the league with Jacksonville in 2016. The Maryland product from Washington, D.C., has also played for Las Vegas and Indianapolis.

The Ravens are 1-2 after holding on to beat Dallas 28-25 in Week 2. They have the 23rd-ranked defense — and are 32nd out of 32 teams against the pass — going into their next game Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills.

ESPN first reported the Ravens having a deal in place with Ngakoue.

