Ravens TE Mark Andrews with no apparent injuries after car accident en route to the team’s facility

The Associated Press

August 14, 2024, 1:02 PM

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) works out during an NFL football training camp practice, Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens said tight end Mark Andrews was in a car accident while driving to the team’s practice facility Wednesday but appeared uninjured.

Andrews was evaluated by medical staff at the facility and then attended morning meetings. He was already scheduled for a non-practice day Wednesday and is expected back soon.

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” Andrews said in a statement. “This is a great reminder about the importance of wearing seat belts and remaining alert while driving a car.”

