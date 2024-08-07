Ravens CB Arthur Maulet having knee scoped; coach John Harbaugh doesn’t think he’ll be out long term

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet is having his knee scoped, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet works out during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet works out during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet is having his knee scoped, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Harbaugh said Maulet’s issue shouldn’t be a long-term one and the team will revisit it as the start of the season gets closer. The 31-year-old Maulet is entering his second season with the Ravens.

Maulet played in 14 games last season, starting three. He had one interception.

“A clean-up type of a situation,” Harbaugh said. “It’ll keep him out for a little while.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.