Ravens CB Arthur Maulet having knee scoped; coach John Harbaugh doesn’t think he’ll be out long term

The Associated Press

August 7, 2024, 5:20 PM

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet works out during NFL football training camp Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet is having his knee scoped, coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday.

Harbaugh said Maulet’s issue shouldn’t be a long-term one and the team will revisit it as the start of the season gets closer. The 31-year-old Maulet is entering his second season with the Ravens.

Maulet played in 14 games last season, starting three. He had one interception.

“A clean-up type of a situation,” Harbaugh said. “It’ll keep him out for a little while.”

