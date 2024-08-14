Baltimore OL coach Joe D’Alessandris needs treatment for illness; Ravens hire Warhop in interim role

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris was hospitalized over the weekend for an unspecified illness and will require treatment for an extended period.

FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack) FILE - Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris walks to the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris was hospitalized over the weekend for an unspecified illness and will require treatment for an extended period.

The Ravens have hired George Warhop to take over D’Alessandris’ role on an interim basis.

D’Alessandris turned 70 earlier this year. Coach John Harbaugh said he had surgery during the summer.

“It came back a little bit — some complications have arisen from it, so he’s in the hospital right now, and he’ll be focusing on his health for the next significant period of time,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a huge part of our offense and he’s going to be missed very much — but we’re going to be much more concerned about his health, and his welfare and his well being going forward.”

