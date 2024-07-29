Sports betting roundup: Player prop bets hit at the Olympics when the U.S. beat Serbia

The Paris Olympics have started and five of the most-bet player props for the opening U.S. men’s basketball game hit…

The Americans beat Serbia 110-84 on Sunday. Kevin Durant led the way with 23 points, including going 5-for-5 from 3-point range. LeBron James added 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.

Nikola Jokić led Serbia with 20 points.

Team USA will take on South Sudan on Wednesday.

Trends of the Week

The player prop bets that hit at the basketball venue include Jokić going over 18.5 points, Steph Curry over 2.5 3-pointers, James over 15.5 points, Jokić over 5.5 assists and James over 4.5 assists.

The Americans closed as 13.5-point favorites and easily covered the spread. When it came to basketball betting, Team USA received 48% of the money. Going into the game, the U.S. was -550 to win Olympic gold. After the 26-point victory, the team is -650.

In women’s soccer, the United States beat Germany 4-1 to reach the Olympic quarterfinals. The Americans closed +125 to win the game and took in a massive 81% of the money.

Upsets of the Week

Jhonattan Vegas won the 3M Open in Minnesota on Sunday. He birdied the 72nd hole to finish at 17 under and win by one shot. It was his first PGA Tour victory since 2017. Vegas entered the tournament +6000 to win and took in 0.5% of the bets and 0.3% of the money.

Belal Muhammad beat Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Muhammad was the underdog at +225 and only took in 24% of the money.

Coming Up

NFL training camps are in full swing, and the Kansas City Chiefs are the favorites to win the Super Bowl once again.

They have the best odds to win at +500, followed by the San Francisco 49ers at +600.

The Baltimore Ravens (+1000), Detroit Lions (+1200), Cincinnati Bengals (+1400) and Philadelphia Eagles (+1400) round out the top six. Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers have the worst odds at +25000.

This column was provided to The Associated Press by BetMGM online sportsbook.

