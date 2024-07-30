Ravens’ LB Malik Hamm lands on injured reserve for the 2nd straight year

The Baltimore Ravens have put linebacker Malik Hamm on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Hamm (59) works out during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Hamm (59) works out during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have put linebacker Malik Hamm on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The team announced the move Tuesday. Baltimore also signed linebacker Quincy Roche.

Hamm made Baltimore’s 53-man roster last year as an undrafted free agent from Lafayette. But he spent the whole season on IR because of an ankle injury. Now he’s back on that list in 2024.

The 23-year-old was taken in the USFL draft in 2023 before signing with the Ravens.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.