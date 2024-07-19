Ravens agree to one-year deal with former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year deal with former Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson on Friday.

FILE - Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) follows the action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. The Baltimore Raves has agreed to a one-year deal with two-time Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)(AP/Abbie Parr)

Jackson, 30, bolsters a safety position that already features Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams. He is expected to fill the role left by Geno Stone, who signed with Cincinnati after leading the AFC with seven interceptions this past season.

Jackson spent his first seven seasons with Chicago, playing in 100 games with 15 interceptions and 459 tackles. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears released Jackson in February. He had been slowed by foot injuries, missing 10 games combined the past two seasons.

The Ravens open training camp Sunday.

