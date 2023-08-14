Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins back at practice after beginning camp on PUP list

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins (27) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against…

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was back at practice Monday after beginning camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Dobbins, who also missed practice time at minicamp, is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Coach John Harbaugh said last month there was some “complexity” to his absence, but it now appears Dobbins will be available for the Baltimore offense going forward.

“It feels good to have him back here on the field. He’s excited. We’re all excited,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll probably ramp him up a little bit this week and work him in there and try to be smart in how we do it, but he’ll be fine. He’s 100 percent healthy. He looks good, (and) he’s been training hard, so he’s ready to go.”

Dobbins missed the 2021 season because of a preseason knee injury. He came back last season and rushed for 520 yards in eight games.

The Ravens will participate in joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday and Wednesday. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has a hamstring tweak, and Harbaugh said the team will be cautious with him.

Harbaugh also said cornerback Pepe Williams is going to have ankle surgery, although he did not describe it as season-ending.

“October maybe, something like that, he’ll be back,” Harbaugh said. “What happened is, the screw in there, it caused the bone to crack a little bit — the screw that was in the surgery — and that’s something that does happen sometimes, we were told. So, that’s where he’s at, unfortunately for him and for us in that sense.”

Linebacker Tyus Bowser (knee) remains on the non-football injury list, but Harbaugh said he’ll be back for the season.

“I know as well as you can know, there’s not a serious problem in there,” Harbaugh said. “It’s just getting right for him to play at his highest level.”

The Ravens claimed cornerback Tae Hayes off waivers from Detroit and signed defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson.

