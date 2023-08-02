Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen is taking his contract year in stride

Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen is heading into a contract year without a lot of drama, and so far he's doing what he can to keep it that way.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen signs autographs during his team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen signs autographs during his team's NFL football training camp, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(AP/Julio Cortez)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Patrick Queen is heading into a contract year without a lot of drama, and so far he’s doing what he can to keep it that way.

“I’m just looking to play ball,” the Baltimore linebacker said this week. “At the end of the day, I get to go out here and play football (and) make my mark at what I want it to be. I’m not stressing anything.”

The Ravens, of course, are no stranger to uncertain contract situations, having finally signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a new long-term deal this offseason. Queen isn’t quite the star Jackson is, but he is coming off a fine season in which he and Roquan Smith formed an impressive pairing in the middle of the defense.

Baltimore acquired Smith in a trade in the middle of last season, and Queen immediately said he welcomed the move and the opportunity to play alongside another standout inside linebacker. It showed in his play. Queen finished the season with career highs in tackles, sacks, quarterback hurries and interceptions.

Queen, Smith and Bobby Wagner are the only three players with at least 300 tackles, three interceptions and 10 sacks since entering the league in 2020. Queen is also one of three Ravens to post multiple seasons with at least 100 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. The others are Hall of Famer Ray Lewis and C.J. Mosley.

“I definitely haven’t even gotten close to the player I can be,” Queen said. “Everybody around here knows it. I think people around the league know it. That’s why I’m out here just trying to get better, trying to compete (and) trying to just master my craft.”

Smith, an All-Pro last season, signed a five-year extension with the Ravens — and the salary cap makes it difficult to keep everyone. Queen and running back J.K. Dobbins, both drafted in 2020, face uncertain futures in Baltimore. Dobbins is on the physically-unable-to-perform list, and coach John Harbaugh said when camp started that there was some “complexity” to his absence.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh said he talked to Dobbins the previous night.

“We talk a lot. He wants to be out there, and he needs to be out there, just like any player does,” Harbaugh said. “Other than that, there’s nothing else I can really add. I don’t know when he’s going to come back, but I know I’m going to be really happy when he does.”

Queen wasn’t about to judge Dobbins’ handling of his contract situation. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season after injuring his knee in a preseason game.

“J.K. has been hurt before. I think he’s seen how scary that side can be,” Queen said. “So, I think he has his own perspective on things. I have my own perspective on things, and I think at the end of the day, you have to respect our decisions.”

One thing that’s clear is that Queen should be in line for a nice payday — in Baltimore or elsewhere — if he has a big season. And Harbaugh is expecting just that.

“My expectations for Patrick are for (him) to have a stellar season, and it’s only been affirmed by the way he’s practiced, the way he’s carried himself,” Harbaugh said. “He’s in a contract year and all that kind of stuff. Sometimes guys get distracted, and he has not been distracted at all. He is locked in on the mission ahead. You appreciate that, and it’s showing up in the way he’s playing every day.”

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.