Colts add Perriman in hopes of strengthening receiving group

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will give veteran receiver Breshad Perriman one more chance to revive his career.

On Monday, the team announced it had signed the 29-year-old free agent, hoping Perriman’s presence strengthens a young receiving group rife with potential.

Among those vying for playing time this season will be fourth-year receiver Michael Pittman, a second-round pick in 2020 who topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2021; Alec Pierce, a promising 2022 draft pick; speedy rookie Josh Downs, a third-round selection and veteran Ashton Dulin.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Perriman in the first round in 2015, No. 26 overall. He did not play as a rookie and left as a free agent in 2019. Since then, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound former University of Miami star has played for three teams over five seasons including two stints with Tampa Bay. He will be working with another former Hurricanes star in Indy, receivers coach Reggie Wayne.

In 80 games, Perriman has 145 receptions, 2,343 yards and 16 TD catches, including last season when he had nine receptions for 110 yards and one score in 11 games with the Bucs.

To make room on the roster for Perriman, Indy waived receiver Tyler Adams, an undrafted rookie who started his college career at Harvard and finished at Butler in Indianapolis.

