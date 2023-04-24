2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens re-sign Seymour; Huntley signs tender

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 6:27 PM

The Baltimore Ravens have re-signed defensive back Kevon Seymour.

The Ravens announced the move Monday, and the team also said backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has signed his restricted free agent tender.

Seymour played 14 games for Baltimore last season, primarily on special teams. He’s played the past two seasons for the Ravens.

Seymour made his NFL debut in 2016 with Buffalo, then played for Carolina the following season. He did not appear in another game until 2020 with Philadelphia.

Huntley started Baltimore’s playoff loss at Cincinnati last season when Lamar Jackson was out with an injury, and now Jackson’s status is uncertain after the team used the franchise tag on him.

