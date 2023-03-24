MARCH MADNESS: Miller leads Maryland to Elite Eight | Top seeds fail to advance | FAU beats Kansas to reach 1st Final Four | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens agree to deal…

Ravens agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor

The Associated Press

March 24, 2023, 3:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a contract with wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

The team announced Friday that it had reached an agreement in principle with the 29-year-old, who caught 31 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns with the New England Patriots last season.

Agholor played his first five NFL seasons with the Eagles, then one with the Raiders and two with the Patriots.

Baltimore could use some help at receiver after tight end Mark Andrews was the only Raven to surpass 500 yards receiving last season.

Of course, the quarterback spot is also uncertain after Baltimore put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. He can negotiate with other teams, although the Ravens would have a chance to match any agreement.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up