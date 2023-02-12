Live Radio
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Super Bowl Multiple Champions-List

Super Bowl Multiple Champions-List

The Associated Press

February 12, 2023, 10:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
By The Associated Press
Six Titles

New England Patriots (2002, 2004, 2005 , 2015, 2017, 2019)

Pittsburgh Steelers (1975, 1976, 1979, 1980, 2006, 2009)

Five

Dallas Cowboys (1972, 1978, 1993, 1994, 1996)

San Francisco 49ers (1982, 1985, 1995, 1989, 1990)

Four

Green Bay Packers (1967, 1968, 1997, 2011)

N.Y. Giants (1987, 1991, 2008, 2012)

Three

Denver Broncos (1998, 1999, 2016)

Kansas City Chiefs (1970, 2020, 2023)

L.A./Oakland Raiders (1977, 1981, 1984)

Washington (1983, 1988, 1992)

Two

Baltimore/Indianapolis Colts (1971, 2007)

Baltimore Ravens (2001, 2013)

L.A./St. Louis Rams (2000, 2022)

Miami Dolphins (1973, 1974)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2003, 2021)

One

Chicago Bears (1986), New Orleans Saints (2010), N.Y. Jets (1969), Philadelphia Eagles (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2014), St. Louis Rams (2000).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up