Ravens’ Campbell says he’s returning for 16th NFL season

The Associated Press

February 12, 2023, 4:57 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell says he’s returning for a 16th NFL season.

The 36-year-old Campbell confirmed those intentions on NFL Network on Sunday, saying “I’m coming back, baby.”

Campbell played the past three seasons for the Ravens, and he signed a two-year deal with them before last season. He had 5 1/2 sacks — his most since 2019 — in 14 games in 2022.

Campbell has a chance to achieve a major milestone, entering the 2023 season with 99 sacks. The six-time Pro Bowler has played 227 games with Arizona, Jacksonville and Baltimore.

