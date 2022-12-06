Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens sign DeSean Jackson…

Ravens sign DeSean Jackson from practice squad to 53-man

The Associated Press

December 6, 2022, 6:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Baltimore Ravens have signed receiver DeSean Jackson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

The team announced the move Tuesday. Baltimore signed Jackson to the practice squad in October. He was promoted to play in three games so far, catching five passes for 100 yards, including a 62-yarder in a loss at Jacksonville two weekends ago.

Jackson turned 36 on Dec. 1, but the Ravens need all the help they can get at receiver with Rashod Bateman out because of foot problems.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up