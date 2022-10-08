RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Ravens sign Worley from practice squad, elevate Copeland

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 8:19 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad prior to Sunday night’s home game against Cincinnati.

The Ravens announced the move Saturday. They also elevated linebacker Brandon Copeland.

Worley has played in one game so far this season for the Ravens, a Week 2 loss to Miami. Copeland played in each of the past two games after he was signed to the practice squad Sept. 21.

