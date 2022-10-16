Giants rally from 10 down, top Ravens 24-20 on Barkley’s run

The New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Batimore Ravens 24-20 on Sunday.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Julian Love’s interception and 27-yard return set up Saquon Barkley’s 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:43 to play, and the New York Giants rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 on Sunday.

New York’s defense, led by Baltimore’s former coordinator Wink Martindale, forced two turnovers by Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter. After Barkley’s go-ahead score, rookie Keyvon Thibodeaux sacked Jackson and forced a fumble as the Ravens (3-3) had their third late meltdown this season and handed the Giants (5-1) another surprising victory.

Led by new coach Brian Daboll, the Giants have already exceeded their 2021 win total.

Daniel Jones threw touchdown passes to two rookies: 5 yards to Wan’Dale Robinson and 8 yards to Daniel Bellinger. The second got New York within 20-17 with 6:53 to go.

Kenyan Drake ran for 119 yards, including a 30-yard TD, and Jackson hit Mark Andrews on a 12-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter for a 20-10 lead.

Baltimore collapsed against Miami in Week 2, allowing four touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 42-38 loss. The Ravens also blew an early 17-point lead against Buffalo in Week 4, when a late interception by Jackson gave the Bills an opportunity to drive for the game-winning field goal.

The Ravens seemed to have a stranglehold on the game when Jackson had a third-down sneak to the Baltimore 46 for an apparent first down. An illegal formation nullified the play and the shotgun snap on third-and-5 went past Jackson. He picked up the ball deep behind the line of scrimmage, and his desperation pass was intercepted by Love and returned to the 13.

On a third-and 3 from the Baltimore 3, cornerback Marcus Peters was called for pass interference in the end zone, nullifying his interception. Barkley dived over the goal line on the next play.

Jackson appeared to be getting the better of Martindale’s defense before the Giants stepped up late, sparked by their first interception of the season.

Justin Tucker kicked two short field goals for Baltimore and Graham Gano added one for New York

Despite outgaining Giants 256 yards to 90 in the opening half, Baltimore led 10-7.

INJURIES

Ravens: RT Morgan Moses left late in the first half with a heel injury and was carted off.

UP NEXT

Ravens: Host AFC North rival Cleveland next Sunday.

Giants: At Jacksonville next Sunday.

