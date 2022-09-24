RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia shells cities amid Kremlin-staged votes | West: More sanctions if Putin carries out threats | Kremlin-staged vote begins | Russian men fleeing Russia
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens rule out T…

Ravens rule out T Ronnie Stanley for game at New England

The Associated Press

September 24, 2022, 2:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England because of lingering ankle issues.

The Ravens announced Saturday that Stanley would not make the trip with the team. He hasn’t played since the season opener in 2021. Stanley was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and did not participate Friday.

With Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve with an Achilles tendon injury, Patrick Mekari is now the likely starter at left tackle for a second straight week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up