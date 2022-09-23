RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Ravens agree to terms with pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul

The Associated Press

September 23, 2022, 6:29 PM

The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms with veteran pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul.

The Ravens announced the deal Friday, saying it was pending a physical. Pierre-Paul had 2 1/2 sacks in 12 games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was with the New York Giants from 2010-17 before joining the Buccaneers.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Pierre-Paul’s daughter’s birthday is Saturday, but he’d be arriving after that.

Harbaugh also said receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) has been cleared to play Sunday at New England. The Ravens listed tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) as doubtful. Running back J.K. Dobbins, who hasn’t played yet after a knee injury kept him out all last season, is listed as questionable after being a full participant at practice.

