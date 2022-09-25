RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Winter's approach sets clock ticking | Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Patriots K Folk makes 57th straight FG from inside 50 yards

The Associated Press

September 25, 2022, 2:08 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk made a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens that was his 57th in a row from inside 50 yards — an NFL record.

Folk hasn’t missed from inside 50 since the 2020 season opener against Miami.

The kick cut the Baltimore lead to 7-3 and broke the record that Ryan Succop set with Tennessee from 2014-17.

Folk made one of two field-goal attempts in the first two games, missing from 52 yards against Pittsburgh last week.

