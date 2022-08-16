WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Panthers’ Bozeman carted off from practice with leg injury

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 11:39 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carolina Panthers center Bradley Bozeman left Tuesday’s joint practice session with the New England Patriots on a cart after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Bozeman got tangled up during an 11-on-11 period and was attended to by trainers for several minutes. He was able to sit upright and get to his feet on his own power. But he walked gingerly with trainers to a nearby cart before heading to the locker room.

The 6-foot-5, 325-pounder signed with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason after starting 48 of 49 games the last three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens.

Bozeman was brought in to improve the Panthers’ offensive line, which allowed 52 sacks in 2021 — the fifth most in the NFL. He played left guard in 2019 and 2020 before moving to center last season.

He has been competing for the starting job at center with Pat Elflein, who began the day lined up with Carolina’s projected first-team offense.

