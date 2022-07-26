WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia aims at Black Sea coastal targets | EU reaches deal to ration gas | Ukraine pushes to try alleged war crimes | Guatemala expresses solidarity with Ukraine | Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return
Cardinals place WR Marquise Brown on injured list

The Associated Press

July 26, 2022, 5:55 PM

LITCHFIELD PARK, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed receiver Marquise Brown on the NFL’s active/non-football injury list because of a hamstring issue.

The Cardinals acquired Brown and a third-round pick in a draft-day trade with the Baltimore Ravens back in April. The Ravens received the No. 23 overall pick in return.

Arizona hopes Brown can partially offset the loss of DeAndre Hopkins, who will miss the season’s first six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Brown caught 91 passes for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns last season with Baltimore. He also played college football with Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray at Oklahoma.

Brown counts toward the team’s 90-man preseason roster limit but can’t practice or play in a game until he comes off the list.

