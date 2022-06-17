WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens sign LB Steven…

Ravens sign LB Steven Means, who made 29 starts for Falcons

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 5:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Baltimore Ravens have signed linebacker Steven Means.

The Ravens announced the move Friday. Means started 29 games for the Atlanta Falcons across the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. Prior to that, he played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Means has six sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Steven Means

CISA provides agencies with long-awaited cloud security guidance

Four years into DoD financial audits, IG says progress has stalled

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

House committee pushes forward on encouraging federal telework expansion

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up