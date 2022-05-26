RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia slams sanctions | Ukrainian boy and a killing | US to leverage Russia-Ukraine bloc against China | PHOTOS: Scars of war
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens sign former Packers…

Ravens sign former Packers QB Brett Hundley

The Associated Press

May 26, 2022, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Baltimore Ravens have signed quarterback Brett Hundley.

The Ravens announced the move Thursday. Hundley appeared in two preseason games with the Indianapolis Colts last season. The previous time he played in a regular-season game was in 2019, when he appeared in three for the Arizona Cardinals.

He also played in 15 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2016 and 2017, making nine starts in the latter season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA will 'continue to work' plan to rethink real-estate needs if AIR commission fails to launch

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

DHS, DoD publish 5G security guidance to help agencies think through key ATO process

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up