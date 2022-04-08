RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens agree to deal…

Ravens agree to deal keeping LB Josh Bynes in Baltimore

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 7:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to terms Friday with linebacker Josh Bynes.

The Ravens announced the deal but did not release terms. The 32-year-old Bynes started 12 games for Baltimore last season and had two sacks.

That was the start of a third stint with the Ravens for Bynes. He played his first three seasons for Baltimore, then went to Detroit in 2014. He played a couple of seasons for Arizona in 2017 and 2018 before returning to the Ravens for one season.

He then played for Cincinnati in 2020 before returning to Baltimore again.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Departing DoD software boss says success or failure boils down to leadership

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Expect more shifts in IT procurement language to reflect sustainability goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up