Ravens could use help on defense after injury-plagued season

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 4:14 PM

BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-9)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Anthony Averett, LB Chris Board, C Bradley Bozeman, LB Josh Bynes, DT Calais Campbell, S DeShon Elliott, NT Justin Ellis, LB L.J. Fort, RB Devonta Freeman, LB Justin Houston, QB Josh Johnson, LB Pernell McPhee, RB Latavius Murray, FB Patrick Ricard, T David Sharpe, CB Jimmy Smith, TE Eric Tomlinson, NT Brandon Williams, WR Sammy Watkins,

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Otara Alaka, CB Chris Westry

NEEDS: The Ravens hope to have several “additions” next season in the form of key players returning from major injuries. Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards didn’t play at all last season, and neither did defensive back Marcus Peters. Baltimore finished 25th in the league in total defense and dead last against the pass, so the secondary could use some help, and general manager Eric DeCosta has expressed a desire to get younger on the defensive front. Quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t due to become a free agent until next offseason, but a big question this offseason is whether the Ravens can sign him to a long-term deal first.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $16 million.

