RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian defense is at a ‘turning point’ | Putin ‘misled’ about war | Ukraine legislators visit US Congress | How to help
Home » Baltimore Ravens » Lamar Jackson amid contract…

Lamar Jackson amid contract uncertainty: ‘I love my Ravens’

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 8:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson said on Twitter on Wednesday that he loves the Baltimore Ravens amid uncertainty about his contract status beyond this year.

“I love my Ravens I don’t know who the hell putting that false narrative out that I’m having thoughts about leaving,” Jackson said. “Stop tryna read my mind.”

Jackson’s contract is an issue in Baltimore for a second straight offseason. The team still hasn’t signed him to an extension as he enters next season on his fifth-year option. General manager Eric DeCosta said last month the Ravens were working at Jackson’s pace.

Baltimore was decimated by injuries — including to Jackson himself — and finished 8-9 last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

DoD Cloud Exchange: Navy’s Aaron Weis on accelerating transformation

Coast Guard sees 5% funding boost in 2023, focuses on readiness

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up