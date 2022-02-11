Arizona State promotes Henderson to defensive coordinator

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has promoted defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson to defensive coordinator. Henderson, whose hiring was…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has promoted defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson to defensive coordinator.

Henderson, whose hiring was announced Friday, has coached for more than 30 years and won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2000. He served as the interim defensive backs coach last season after being hired as a consultant in 2020.

Henderson will be in his second stint with the Sun Devils after serving as defensive backs coach from 1992-97. He was the defensive coordinator under current Arizona State coach Herm Edwards with the New York Jets from 2004-05 after five years with the Ravens.

Henderson also was defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2006 and had stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals and Buffalo Bills. He started his coaching career at Utah State, then to Idaho and California.

